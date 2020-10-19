Get Your Freak On This Halloween With These Old School Spook-Themed Movies
Movie marathon it is!
For some, Halloween might look a little different this year, cause you know, there is still a pandemic going on...
But honestly, we couldn't think of anything better than kicking back with an old-school scary movie marathon and a bowl of lollies all to ourselves!
So, whether you're stuck inside or just want to avoid people in general, we've got you sorted with this must-watch spooky-themed movie list:
Ghostbusters
Hocus Pocus
Casper
Beetlejuice!
The Witches
Freaky Friday
The Nightmare Before Christmas
E.T.
Scooby-Doo
Twitches
Matilda
Gremlins
Flubber
The NeverEnding Story
Drop Dead Fred
And here's a little something if you're into the more scarier stuff!
Scream
The Craft
Scary Movie
Edward Scissorhands
Chucky
Well, that's all folks!
Think we've missed one? Let us know in the comments your favourite spooky-themed movie and we will add it to the list!
Happy Halloween!
