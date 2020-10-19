Get Your Freak On This Halloween With These Old School Spook-Themed Movies

For some, Halloween might look a little different this year, cause you know, there is still a pandemic going on...

But honestly, we couldn't think of anything better than kicking back with an old-school scary movie marathon and a bowl of lollies all to ourselves!

So, whether you're stuck inside or just want to avoid people in general, we've got you sorted with this must-watch spooky-themed movie list:

Ghostbusters

Hocus Pocus



Casper



Beetlejuice!



The Witches



Freaky Friday



The Nightmare Before Christmas

E.T.

Scooby-Doo

Twitches



Matilda



Gremlins



Flubber



The NeverEnding Story

Drop Dead Fred

And here's a little something if you're into the more scarier stuff!

Scream

The Craft

Scary Movie

Edward Scissorhands

Chucky

Well, that's all folks!

Think we've missed one? Let us know in the comments your favourite spooky-themed movie and we will add it to the list!

Happy Halloween!

