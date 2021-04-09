Get Your Bikinis Out Bc Love Island Australia Is Casting!

Whip out your best swimmers because Love Island is casting for 2021! If you're loving for love and want to find it on the Gold Coast with a bunch of other hot singles, then this might be the show for you.

I found the casting website and here's what they have to say:

Do you have the smile, sex appeal and sass it takes to be an Islander?

How do you feel about enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance?

Love Island will be back for 2021 and we're now on the lookout for singles from across the country to take part.

Once again, our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love.

So, if you are sexy, young AND SINGLE, aged 19 – 32, and ready to join 'Love Island', Apply Here. And remember, you must be warm, honest, open and truly looking for love.

Single and ready to mingle? You can apply here.

Netflix Is Creating A Docu-Soap On Byron Influencers Called 'Byron Baes'

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: