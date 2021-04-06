Get To Know The Drag Race Down Under Darlin's With Their Hilarious Q and A!

The countdown is on until Stan releases quite possibly the biggest Aussie TV production to ever hit the small screen, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under!

The legends at Stan have released an adorbz Q&A with Queens Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean, Karen From Finance, Maxi Shield, Jojo Zaho, Scarlet Adams, Elektra Shock, Anita Wiglet, Art Simone and Coco Jumbo!

Check out the girls below revealing their karaoke songs, their drag family and who they hope to inspire!

No word from Stan yet on when they'll be delivering us our drag race down under series, but we hope it's soon!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!