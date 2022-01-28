Get To Know Hit Entertainment's Amber & Here's How To Apply To Date Her!

It's nearly Valentine’s Day and we’re in the mood to play Cupid! It’s 2022 and while app dating is increasingly becoming the most popular way to meet new singles, we want to go one step further and try our luck at dating within a podcast!

Luckily for us, Hit Entertainment’s Amber has volunteered as tribute to be the first single in the hot seat.

Amber is a 27-year-old Digital Content Producer & Podcaster. She reckons Michael Keaton was the greatest Batman of all time, and if you can make her laugh, you're already a frontrunner!

Keen to know more? Get to know Amber here:

What's your idea of a perfect date?



I'd have to say dinner at an Italian restaurant and a comedy show. You find a lot out about a person by what makes them laugh!

What are you looking for in a guy?

Someone who makes me laugh and doesn't take themselves too seriously, someone who is genuine, supportive, keeps fit and healthy and is career-minded. Oh, and MUST be obsessed with dogs!

First thing you notice in a guy?

A nice smile and a good set of chompers is essential.

Do you like a night out or a night in?

I like both for different reasons. I like going out more when the weather is warm. In winter, I'm a hermit! I'll be in my Oodie curled up watching movies for months.

What's something potential suitors should know about you?

I'm very driven and I say it how it is!

Who's your celebrity crush?

Brad Pitt & Dave Franco! I can't choose!!

How to apply to date Amber on our speed dating podcast:

We're putting the call out to 6 eligible Bachelors to be a part of this very special Valentines Day project.

If you're a 25-35 year old single male and are interested in hearing more, send us a DM on our Instagram or Facebook with a picture of yourself!

Here, we'll send you a link to apply, where you will fill out a basic questionnaire. Make sure you apply ASAP! Applications will close on February 3, 2022.

Questions you ~might~ be asked

Read your last DM.

Do you or do you not like dogs?

What's one song that gets you dancing?

Are you in contact with your ex?

What would a first date with me look like?

What happens next?

6 guys will be divided into two groups of 3 and will have a phone call with Amber, where she will ask them questions about themselves. She will then choose 1 guy out of each group to continue to a virtual Zoom date.

Here, Amber will have a date with each guy separately and make her decision on who she wants to get to know better. There might just be a prize up for grabs for the winning guy too!

T's & C's apply. Read them here.

Good luck!

