Get The Look: The Hottest Met Gala After Party Outfits

Celebrities took to the Met Gala yesterday and there were so many incredible looks on the red carpet. So, we obviously needed to see what they wore to the after party!

We've hand-picked some of our fave post-Met looks and given you options on how you can create the look yourself!

Let's dive in:

Kendall Jenner

Get the look:

Bras N Things Night Games Gabriela Slip - Black

Bras N Things Gemma Contour Bra - Light Pink

Bras N Things Gemma Brazilian Knicker - Light Pink

Nova Mikayla Heels

Olivia Rodrigo

Get the look: 

Showpo Carlotta Mini Dress in Floral Fantasia 

ASOS Lamoda Platform Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap in Black

Colette by Colette Hayman Red Carlie Clutch Bag

Hailey Bieber

Get the look:

Showpo Carry Me Through Diamante Bra in Gold

ASOS Vero Moda Maternity Leather Look Shorts with Bump Band in Black

ASOS DESIGN Tall Tux Suit Blazer in Black

The Iconic Peta and Jain  Rue Sunglasses
Pretty Little Thing Red PU Patent Strappy High Heel Sandals
Kourtney Kardashian
Get the look: 

Showpo Lorrin Cropped Corset in Black Leatherette

Showpo Juvylenn High Waisted PU Mini Skirt in Black

Novo Impossible Heel 
Amber Lowther

4 May 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

