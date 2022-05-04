Get The Look: The Hottest Met Gala After Party Outfits
Rock the look for less
Celebrities took to the Met Gala yesterday and there were so many incredible looks on the red carpet. So, we obviously needed to see what they wore to the after party!
We've hand-picked some of our fave post-Met looks and given you options on how you can create the look yourself!
Let's dive in:
Kendall Jenner
Get the look:
Bras N Things Night Games Gabriela Slip - Black
Bras N Things Gemma Contour Bra - Light Pink
Bras N Things Gemma Brazilian Knicker - Light Pink
Olivia Rodrigo
Get the look:
Showpo Carlotta Mini Dress in Floral Fantasia
ASOS Lamoda Platform Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap in Black
Colette by Colette Hayman Red Carlie Clutch Bag
Hailey Bieber
Get the look:
Showpo Carry Me Through Diamante Bra in Gold
ASOS Vero Moda Maternity Leather Look Shorts with Bump Band in Black
ASOS DESIGN Tall Tux Suit Blazer in Black
Kourtney Kardashian
Showpo Lorrin Cropped Corset in Black Leatherette
