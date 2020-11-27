Get That Summer Feeling
Thanks to Newcastle Permanent
Here at HIT, we’re so excited that Summer has FINALLY arrived so we’ve rounded up a list of the best Summer tunes to help you get that Summer feeling. From days on the beach with your mates to backyard barbeques, you can take that Summer feeling with you by downloading the Hit App.
HIT106.9's Summer Playlist
Breaking me – Topic and A7’s
Head & Heart – Joel Corry Feat. MNEK
One too many – Keith Urban and P!nk
Take you dancing – Jason Derulo
Diamonds – Sam Smith
Everybody Rise – Amy Shark
Kings & Queens – Ava Max
Let’s Love – David Guetta and Sia
Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
Holy – Justin Bieber
Lasting Lover – Sigala
Love on Display – Guy Sebastian
Looking for me – Paul Woodford
Positions – Ariana Grande
Too much – Marshmello and Usher
You broke me – Tate McRae
Wonder – Shawn Mendes
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Rain on me – Lady Gaga
Roses – Saint JHN
Didn’t I – One Republic