Get That Christmas Feeling This Summer

We love Summer, we love Christmas, we love the Hits that make you feel good, and we LOVE Newcastle Permanent!

We all know one of the best things about Christmas in Australia is not only that it falls in Summer (with sandy thongs on your feet, a cold drink under a shady tree, Hit 101.3 blasting through your speakers - YES PLEASE!), it also means it's time to do the rounds of all our favourite local Christmas light displays across the Central Coast!

That's why Newcastle Permanent have created the ultimate Christmas Lights Map Trail so you can easily discover the best and brightest Christmas Lights throughout the Central Coast, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, and Hunter Valley areas.

Do your Christmas lights sleigh? Then be quick and list your local lights here.

Get festive with Newcastle Permanent’s Local Lights. Visit Newcastle Permanent’s website for details.