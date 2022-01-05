GET READY! We Have An Air Date For MAFS 2022!

Wanting to watch a bunch of singles get married and fight between themselves and other couples? Sure you do.

Married At First Sight is coming back for 2022, and we don't have long to wait!

We're being gifted an explosive new season, with a whole new line-up of people looking for love on television, which seems to be the new way to do it these days. Remember Cam & Jules? Still goin' strong!

While the beginning of a new year might mean a fresh start, it also means new MAFS, so we're pretty excited.

Aaaand it's just around the corner!

First off, here's the trailer for the new season:

Now, when is it kicking off? The countdown is officially on for Monday, January 31 on Channel 9!

Here's What We Know About New MAFS Expert, Alessandra Rampolla

