Get Ready To Run: New Trailer For 'Hunted' Shows Ordinary Aussies Become Fugitives!

We're getting a thrilling new TV show coming to Channel 10.

Ground-breaking series, Hunted, asks the question: If you had to disappear without a trace with a team of elite investigators in pursuit, could you evade capture?

We'll see nine pairs of ordinary Australians become fugitives, with limited funds and resources, the fugitives must think of ingenious ways to survive and remain undetected on the run for 21 days.

They'll be surrounded by surveillance and will have to constantly look over their shoulder, weighing up the risk and return of every move.

Hunting them down are some of the world’s best investigators formerly of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian Defence Force (ADF), British Intelligence, special ops and private security alongside skilled cyber analysts who will combine their expertise with replicated powers of state.

Check out the trailer here:

Based at Hunted HQ and with multiple ground hunting teams on the road, the hunters will use cutting-edge technology to analyse intelligence. They may also replicate the powers of surveillance available to the state such as CCTV, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), and access bank and phone records.

Those who manage to outsmart the hunters and make it to a final Extraction Point will win a share of the $100,000 prize money. This gripping series provides access-all-areas to both sides of the pursuit, resulting in a heart-pounding game of cat and mouse that plays out like a real-life thriller.

Get ready to run.

Hunted will be coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

