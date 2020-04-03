Get Ready To Do The Toosie Slide With Drake

Drake is well known for dropping songs that are catchy and spark all sorts of online dances. From Hotline Bling to Kiki Do You Love Me, they have a way of getting in people's heads and making their way to their feet!.

Now the rapper has dropped a new track called 'Toosie Slide' and the whole song is based off TikToker and social media star Toosie.

The song says it all, “Gotta dance but it’s really on some street sh*t/ I’ma show you how to get it, it go right foot up/ Left foot slide/ Left foot up/ Right foot slide/ Basically I’m saying either way we ‘bout to slide/ Can’t let this one slide/ Don’t you wanna dance with me?”.

So, want to see a demo? Here's the man Toosie himself doing the dance.

Get ready to see a whole lot more slidin'!

