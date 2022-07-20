Get Ready To Bleach Your Hair, The Full House Of The Dragon Trailer Has Dropped

It's set to be one of the biggest shows to drop in 2022 and now the full trailer for the next installment of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon is here.

In the trailer, we get a solid look at the storyline, some epic shots of the dragons AND the incredible world in which this series is set.

Need some new TV shows and movies to watch? Listen below!

The series, based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel “Fire & Blood,” which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, BINGE Executive Director, said: “It has been three years since the finale of Game of Thrones and fans have waited long enough. In anticipation of the biggest show of the year, we are seeing record audiences catching up on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones making it the most watched show on BINGE this week. It takes over 70 hours to complete every Game of Thrones episode from start to finish so if fans want to watch it for the first time or rewatch the epic series they still have time before the Dragons arrive on August 22.”

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

House Of The Dragon touches down on Binge on August 22.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: