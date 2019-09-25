Get Ready To Be Obsessed With The Netflix Series 'The Politician'

Since the dawn of time we've been recommending TV shows to each other. From Game Of Thrones to The Masked Singer and more. The latest show we're set to be obsessed with is the new Netflix series starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt, The Politician.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, Glee, Pose and more, The Politician follows the story of Payton Hobart (Platt) a wealthy student obsessed with his future plan to be the next President of the United States.

The story follows the rise and fall of Payton, the OTT drama that follows the seemingly normal lives of the rich and famous... but to us is literally that of an outrageous TV show.

From cheating to murder, circling round to a bit of two faced lying and scandal, this show has it all.

Gwyneth Paltrow slips into her role of 'rich lady' easier than it is to slip into a pair of Christian Louboutins and will have you hooked from episode 1.

It's an emotional journey that will have you laughing out loud, gasping and clutching your pearls and shedding a tear.

The Politician arrives on Netflix on September 27!

