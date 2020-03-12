GET READY: There’s A Dog Lovers Show Coming In May

The Dog Lovers Show is returning to Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building this May, with over 1,000 Dogs to be part of the event.

If you’re lover of dogs, chances are you’ll be interested in attending The Dog Lovers Show. There’ll be more than 1,000 amazing dogs with 150 breeds represented across the show. There will also be plenty of dogs that need a home, so if you’re looking for one, make sure you head over to the adoption zone, and get yourself a new best friend.

Across the show, there will be more than 100 shows and talks on offer to keep your schedule packed throughout the day. A couple of highlights include the Black Hawk Dock Dogs, who will be making a splash in the giant pool, the Husky Sled Dog Tours racing around in the outdoor arena, and The Wonderdogs who will be completing in a little DOGlympics competition.

There’s also a ton of options available to look at on the show floor with over 200 exhibitors in attendance, showcasing all the doggy essentials and then some. So while you won’t be able to bring your dog to the event, you’ll be able to pick up something for them to take home with you.

The Dog Lovers Show is happening from the 1st to the 3rd of May, with tickets available for each day of the show. You can get more information and tickets here.

