Get Ready! Daylight Saving Time Starts On Sunday October 2

Clocks will wind back this weekend when daylight saving time kicks in on Sunday, for Victoria, NSW, South Australia, Tasmania, and the ACT.

Although it happens twice a year, syncing up clocks with daylight saving time, often drives the question "which way?"

So, to ensure that we are all across the confounding change to our wake-up schedule, let's break it down -

Clocks will be put forward one hour on October 2, at 2am to provide more hours of daylight in the evenings.

The daylight savings time will then not change until the first Sunday in April 2023.

The wonder of modern technology means digital clocks, including mobile phones and computers, will change automatically, however manual clocks will need to be...you guessed it, manually changed.

The Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia don't observe daylight saving time, which means WA will slip three hours behind NSW and Victoria, while Queensland will be one hour behind.

Fun fact: daylight saving time started as a way of saving energy costs during WWI.

