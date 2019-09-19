Get Out Your Plastic Poncho: It’s Going To Pour Down This AFL Prelims Weekend

There is no denying that AFL Finals season sends Melbourne into a frenzy. Footy fans are on edge waiting to see which two teams will have the chance to play for Grand Final glory.

Many people will be piling into pubs, having barbecues or if they are lucky, taking a seat at the MCG. However, you might want to find some shelter, especially if you are planning to watch Collingwood vs Giants.

After a warm Friday at 26 degrees, Melbourne can expect an 80% chance of showers on Saturday. We’ll still experience a comfortable 20 degrees that day, though we think many people will still rug up for the occasion.

Sunday will cool down to 16 degrees with a 50% chance of a shower continuing into Monday.

