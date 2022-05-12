Get Out Your Hotpants The Trailer For LGBT Movie Fire Island Is Here!

YAS

Article heading image for Get Out Your Hotpants The Trailer For LGBT Movie Fire Island Is Here!

Fire Island is a location known to many across the globe, but not everyone has experienced what a trip to the party spot is like.

Until now.

Enter the new film Fire Island, which is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

The story centres around two best friends. Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation filled with a cadre of eclectic friends, cheap rosé, dance parties, hookups, and possibly even love. This is a film that celebrates queer joy and chosen families. 

The movie drops on Disney+'s Star on June 17 OR you can catch it's premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, get your tickets here.

