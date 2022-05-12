Get Out Your Hotpants The Trailer For LGBT Movie Fire Island Is Here!

Fire Island is a location known to many across the globe, but not everyone has experienced what a trip to the party spot is like.

Until now.

Enter the new film Fire Island, which is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

The story centres around two best friends. Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation filled with a cadre of eclectic friends, cheap rosé, dance parties, hookups, and possibly even love. This is a film that celebrates queer joy and chosen families.

The movie drops on Disney+'s Star on June 17 OR you can catch it's premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, get your tickets here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!