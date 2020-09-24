Get Out The Holy Water! Kmart Customer Claims This Item Is POSSESSED

Have you ever had an item that's POSSESSED?! Well, that's what one Kmart customer has claimed after buying something that's been moving and making noises on its own.

And no, it's not a Furby - those were terrifying when they'd awaken in the middle of the night. I still have nightmares.

It was actually something you use in the kitchen, and the owners are considering throwing it out because they're so spooked! I know, can 2020 get any weirder?!

Want to know what Kmart item has this customer jumping out of her jammies? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.