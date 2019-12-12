Get Out Of The Kitchen And Enjoy Christmas Lunch At These Sydney Hotspots

We all know the struggle of cooking a massive Christmas lunch or dinner for the entire family, not to mention the clean up job afterwards. Sometimes it would just be easier to go out and have someone else do it for you…

Well, fear no more, because some of our favourite places in Sydney are doing just that this December 25th.

Take a look!

Acre

31A Mallett St, Camperdown

Enjoy a Festive Spritz, Beer or Sparkling and canapés on arrival in Acre Eatery’s charming garden terrace, before heading into the farmhouse dining room for a festive three-course feast.

Featuring a shared banquet menu of dishes, including an Australian Seafood Platter (Sydney rock oysters, King prawns, Queen Scallops, Blue swimmer crab and Kingfish Sashimi); Free-range turkey crown with all the trimmings; Ora king salmon; Pasture-raised slow cooked Porchetta; Giant cherry and passionfruit pavlova; and Classic Christmas pudding with brandy custard.

Tickets are $199 per adult, $50 per child

here.

The Park Hyatt

7 Hickson Rd, The Rocks

Experience Christmas day with family and friends right on Sydney Harbour in the Park Hyatt's Dining Room or Living Room.

4-course lunch with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne

Adults $325, with matching wines for $410

here.

Beach House Avalon

558A Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

Spend Christmas Day by the beach at one of Sydney’s best seaside locations!

3 course Christmas Feast & a glass of sparkling

Adults $115pp | Kids $40pp (with unlimited soft drink)

here

Sydney Tower

Pitt St, Sydney

Sky High Feast- Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Unlimited all-you-can-eat buffet

55+ gourmet dishes

Seafood & Christmas specials

Christmas Eve $89-$120pp | Christmas Day $140pp | Kids $49pp

here.

Q Dining

61 Macquarie St, Sydney

The four course menu is an elevated take on a Christmas day feast, featuring dishes like Turkey breast with apricot pine nut stuffing, spinach, braised onion and aromatic verjus reduction and Fig pudding with salted caramel, buttermilk sorbet, crispy milk, and poached fig.

Tickets are $329 pp and include a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and free flowing beer & wine.

Teenagers - $159per teenager which includes 4 courses & non-alcoholic beverages,

Children under 12 - $89pp for which includes 2 courses from the children’s menu & non-alcoholic beverages.

here.

Tayim

12 Nurses Walk, The Rocks

Christmas Lunch with a Middle Eastern twist!

Featuring Tayim’s signature of bold and exotic Middle Eastern flavours, the menu starts with the choice of House-made Falafel and grilled prawn with herb tahini or Zucchini flower with smoked goats cheese, mains include the Wagyu flat iron with herb wine sauce and bone marrow or Baked barramundi, served with quinoa pilaf and tahini. Dessert is an Arabian take on the classic Pavlova with rose water cream, figs and berries.

Tickets are $90pp, this includes three-courses and a glass of bubbles on arrival.

For an additional $40pp there’s the option to add matching wines.

Kid’s menu under 12 - $30pp.

here.

