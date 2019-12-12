Get Out Of The Kitchen And Enjoy Christmas Lunch At These Sydney Hotspots
Let someone else do the work!
Acre Eatery
We all know the struggle of cooking a massive Christmas lunch or dinner for the entire family, not to mention the clean up job afterwards. Sometimes it would just be easier to go out and have someone else do it for you…
Well, fear no more, because some of our favourite places in Sydney are doing just that this December 25th.
Take a look!
Acre
31A Mallett St, Camperdown
Enjoy a Festive Spritz, Beer or Sparkling and canapés on arrival in Acre Eatery’s charming garden terrace, before heading into the farmhouse dining room for a festive three-course feast.
- Featuring a shared banquet menu of dishes, including an Australian Seafood Platter (Sydney rock oysters, King prawns, Queen Scallops, Blue swimmer crab and Kingfish Sashimi); Free-range turkey crown with all the trimmings; Ora king salmon; Pasture-raised slow cooked Porchetta; Giant cherry and passionfruit pavlova; and Classic Christmas pudding with brandy custard.
- Tickets are $199 per adult, $50 per child
- For more info, check out their website here.
The Park Hyatt
7 Hickson Rd, The Rocks
Experience Christmas day with family and friends right on Sydney Harbour in the Park Hyatt's Dining Room or Living Room.
- 4-course lunch with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne
- Adults $325, with matching wines for $410
- For more info, check out their website here.
Beach House Avalon
558A Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach
Spend Christmas Day by the beach at one of Sydney’s best seaside locations!
- 3 course Christmas Feast & a glass of sparkling
- Adults $115pp | Kids $40pp (with unlimited soft drink)
- For more info, check out their website here.
Sydney Tower
Pitt St, Sydney
Sky High Feast- Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Unlimited all-you-can-eat buffet
- 55+ gourmet dishes
- Seafood & Christmas specials
- Christmas Eve $89-$120pp | Christmas Day $140pp | Kids $49pp
- For more info, check out their website here.
Q Dining
61 Macquarie St, Sydney
The four course menu is an elevated take on a Christmas day feast, featuring dishes like Turkey breast with apricot pine nut stuffing, spinach, braised onion and aromatic verjus reduction and Fig pudding with salted caramel, buttermilk sorbet, crispy milk, and poached fig.
Tickets are $329 pp and include a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and free flowing beer & wine.
Teenagers - $159per teenager which includes 4 courses & non-alcoholic beverages,
Children under 12 - $89pp for which includes 2 courses from the children’s menu & non-alcoholic beverages.
For more info, check out their website here.
Tayim
12 Nurses Walk, The Rocks
Christmas Lunch with a Middle Eastern twist!
Featuring Tayim’s signature of bold and exotic Middle Eastern flavours, the menu starts with the choice of House-made Falafel and grilled prawn with herb tahini or Zucchini flower with smoked goats cheese, mains include the Wagyu flat iron with herb wine sauce and bone marrow or Baked barramundi, served with quinoa pilaf and tahini. Dessert is an Arabian take on the classic Pavlova with rose water cream, figs and berries.
Tickets are $90pp, this includes three-courses and a glass of bubbles on arrival.
For an additional $40pp there’s the option to add matching wines.
Kid’s menu under 12 - $30pp.
For more info, check out their website here.
