GET ON THIS: Barra's Gold Advice On Maximising Your Chance Of Scoring A Grand Final Ticket

Start finding mates!

Article heading image for GET ON THIS: Barra's Gold Advice On Maximising Your Chance Of Scoring A Grand Final Ticket

Getty

Grand Final fever is imminent and our very own Adrian Barich has given gold advice on how you can maximise your chances of scoring a ticket out of the public allocation.

Basically, it's get onto Ticketmaster's website early, have several devices logged in, and make sure to click 'best available'.

What are you waiting for? Hear Barra's gold advice below, as well as the latest mail on who he thinks will be playing as the entertainment on the big day.

LISTEN:

Good luck everyone! It's going to be manic!

@dantheinternut

15 September 2021

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Adrian Barich
AFL Grand Final
