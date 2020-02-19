Get Involved In Colour Splash Presented By Warragul Football Netball Club!

Complete the 5km course!

WFNC Colour Splash

It's back bigger & better than ever! Warragul Football Netball Club is bringing back the Colour Splash for 2020!

You can walk, run, hop or skip 5km while getting splashed with colour! Just make sure you dress in white so the colour stand out.

There will be food & drink available at the finish line! 

Ticket prices:
Under 5 years old: Free
Kids 5-12 years old: $25
Adults: $35
Family: $100

Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 10am-12pm
Location: Lardner Park: Burnt Store Rd, Lardner 

To book your spot, head to https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=590498& 

Amber Lowther

5 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

