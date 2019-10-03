Get In Line, Council Are Putting On Another FREE Dump Weekend

It's the event that all of Townsville attends (well, it feels like it when you're lining up at the dump) and it's back on the calendar again.

Council have announced a free dump weekend for October 25, 26, 27 and it's time to clear out!

While you're being a boss with spring cleaning ahead of cyclone season, load the ute up with all of your domestic waste and get along to the locations in Stuart, Hervey Range, Toomulla, Bluewater, Jensen, or Maggie Island.

If you're chasing more details including opening times, check out this link.

CLIFFO & GABI ARE TORN OVER WHETHER YOU SHOULD KEEP PEGS ON THE LINE OR TAKE THEM DOWN? CATCH UP NOW!