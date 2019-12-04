Get Christmas Lunch Sorted With Sydney Fish Market's 36-Hour Seafood Marathon

Nothing screams ‘Australian Christmas’ quite like a fresh seafood lunch!

Thankfully for us, this year, Sydney Fish Market will be holding their 36-hour seafood marathon once again.

Every year, the market opens at 5am on December 23rd and stays open right through until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

As well as fresh seafood, shoppers can grab a variety of premium eats, fresh fruit and veg, gourmet deli produce, last minute kitchenware gifts and more!

So basically, the Sydney Fish Market is a one-stop shop for all Christmas food needs.

Aspecial visit from Santa will also take place on Monday the 23rd from 11am – 1pm and on Christmas Eve from 10am - midday!

Car parking during the 36-Hour Seafood Marathon is charged at a flat rate of $5 for two hours.

Additional parking will be available from Monday 23rd – Tuesday 24th December at the Sydney Secondary College for a flat rate of $5 for two hours. Entry is via Pyrmont Bridge Road.

What's your favourite food to serve up on Christmas Day? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!