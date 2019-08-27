Get Behind The Hit 96.9 Shepparton Foodshare Food Drive

Josiah and Elly are getting behind Shepparton Foodshare on Thursday August 29, hosting a special Live Broadcast Food Drive on the front lawn of Hit 96.9.

From 6 am you can swing by the Southern Cross Austereo studios at 625 Wyndham St Shepparton and drop off your donation of UHT milk, pasta, rice, jars of pasta sauce, breakfast spreads, personal hygiene products, and any other shelf-stable items you can give (see below for full list).

Since 2012, Shepparton Foodshare has distributed over 2 million kilos of food to locals! The fresh food that's rescued from local supermarkets, orchards and distributers goes to breakfast and meals programs, as well as individuals and families in need via local charity organisations.

So clean out your pantry, or put something extra in the trolley during your next shop, and drop your donations off for The Hit 96.9 Shepparton Foodshare Food Drive.

For those north of Greater Shepparton, Moira Foodshare has also arranged local drop off points in Cobram and Yarrawonga at the following locations:

Woolworths Cobram – 54 Punt Rd. Cobram

Bendigo Bank Cobram – Cnr. Main and Sydney Sts. Cobram

Woolworths Yarrawonga – 157 Belmore St. Yarrawonga

Extons Real Estate Yarrawonga – 108 Belmore St. Yarrawonga

If you can't make it, you can help by organising a food drive at your workplace, school or group.

So, how do you conduct a food drive?

Shepparton Foodshare will supply you a box to collect the food in and all you have to do is encourage your staff or friends to consider dropping an item of shelf-stable food in the box!

Food staples that are in short supply include: Rice, pasta & UHT milk

Food items in demand include: UHT milk, pasta, rice, jars of pasta sauce, Vegemite, jam, honey and peanut butter

Toiletries & personal hygiene products in demand include: Deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, moisturiser, soap, and toothpaste and toothbrushes

To find out more, or to arrange to have your food drive boxes delivered please contact Shepparton Foodshare on 0432 517 329

or contact [email protected] and check out sheppartonfoodshare.org.au