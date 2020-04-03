Get Behind & Support Local Businesses During The COVID-19 Crisis With The New ISOMA+ES App!

Whether you're at home isolating and want to support local businesses OR you are currently trying to hold on to your business during the COVID-19 crisis, this new free app called 'ISOMA+ES' is here to connect both the consumer & shop owner!

Many local businesses are still open during this strange time and want to serve you! You can enter your address in via their app or webpage and ISOMA+ES will find businesses near you offering delivery, take-away and other useful services.

It's free to register if you are a local business that wants to be in the ISOMA+ES directory. Remember to #ShopLocal where possible during these uncertain times.

For more details visit https://isomates.com/ or https://isomates.com/business

