Get Back Into Shape With Port Melbourne's Free Wellness Day This Sunday

Wellness Day is coming back to Port Melbourne to get you fit and healthy.

For those of us who have slumped off the fitness train as part of our new year’s resolutions, now is the perfect time to pick it back up and get back on track.

Port Melbourne is hosting a fitness filled schedule for free, to get you back in tip top shape as you focus on your health on Wellness Day.

The schedule for this year has just been released with plenty of choice to improve your life in whichever way you find best. It’s all about what you want to focus on, whether that be body or mind, you’ll be able to find something you’re looking for.

The events are split into a few different categories for you to best utilise the day, with training, pampering, recovery, and fun activities all planned. There are also a few seminars that will be running throughout the day to help you to get on top of everything in your life.

It’s all happening this Sunday the 15th of March and while everything is free, you can register online and possibly win yourself some cool prizes from plenty of local places participating.

To register or for more info go here.

