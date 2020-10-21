Get A Taste Of The Royal Hobart Show At The Tasmania's Own Market.

Although the Royal Hobart Show was cancelled due to the pandemic this year, Tasmania's Own Market will be doing their best to create a mini show atmosphere this Saturday between 8:30am and 1pm.

Jimmy & Nath caught up with Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds to find out more.

There will be a show day theme with Tommy the train, teacup rides, laughing clowns and baby goats.

“If you love baby animals, then head down to the market as there will be some extra fun stuff going on"

Important to note is that the market has a capacity of a thousand people allowed on the site at any one time, but the Mayor says it is unlikely for any wait times to be long.

Instead she encourages you to come along and build your own showbag this year with all the local Tasmanian goodies.

“Bring your own empty bag along and fill it with lots of local stuff as there will be 90 stalls at the market this week”

Tune into the full chat below...

