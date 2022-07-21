Get 30% Cashback From Top Fashion Brands With This Special Event Happening Right Now!

Australia's largest cashback platform Cashrewards, have launched their Style Drop, it's inaugural quarterly fashion event happening RIGHT NOW!

The event has exclusive cashback and offers from top fashion brands, including H&M, Princess Polly, White Fox Boutique, Culture Kings and more.

Only until the end of the day (July 21), Cashrewards shoppers can score up to 30% cashback on top of huge retailer discounts from some of Aussies’ best-loved fashion brands.

Here are some of our favourite Cashback offers:

Want more offers? Check them out here. Quick, get shopping before it ends!

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android