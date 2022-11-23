Germany Sends Powerful Message Of Defiance To Fifa

“Human rights are non-negotiable” is the message the Germany national football side hoped it portrayed in its team photo protest.

Before their 1-2 loss to Japan on Thursday morning, the German players covered their mouths in their team photo, a message that Fifa was gagging World Cup participants from protesting for equal human rights.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Players of the side, including captain Manuel Neurer wore Adidas boots with rainbow stitching, while the entire side wore rainbow colours on their training top sleeves prior to the match.

The acts come after seven nations, including England and Wales were warned they will face sporting sanctions if their captains wore OneLove armbands during matches.

“We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard,” Germany’s team statement read.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable.

“That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.