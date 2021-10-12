Geraldton Woman Charged Over Carjacking Of Elderly Man

A woman will face court over charges of aggravated robbery after allegedly carjacking an 82-year-old in Geraldton on Saturday.

According to police, the 42-year-old woman allegedly stole a Kia Rio Hatchback from an elderly man at the Geraldton Railway Station on Chapman Road at around 11:15AM on Saturday morning.

According to the daughter of the victim Tracy Ryan, her father was attempting to renew his pensioner’s ticket at the Trans-WA bus port when the incident occurred.

The woman the allegedly snatched the keys from the 82-year-old, pushing him as she attempted to get inside of the car.

The woman then drove away leaving the man with minor bruises.

The woman was discovered later that day, along with the crashed Kia Rio, which suffered extensive damage and is now written off.

Ms Ryan said the family are horrified that someone could do this and that her father is still “upset” after the incident.

“The whole family is angry, I am disgusted,” she said.

“He is too upset to talk about it.

“They have to get a new car ... it’s been very frustrating.”

The woman is set to face the Geraldton Magistrates Court on October 21st.

