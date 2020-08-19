Georgia Love Spectacularly Shuts Down Twitter Trolls

Georgia Love has clapped back at people trolling her on Twitter about her upcoming wedding

Not too long ago we were all preaching "we're all in this together", but somewhere along the way this unity came unravelled, as Georgia Love recently found out on Twitter.

Love planned to tie the knot with her fiancé Lee Elliott, in a ceremony in Italy, due to Covid-19, they quickly adapted and changed their plans to have the ceremony in Tasmania. Although Love revealed on Twitter that due to recent changes in border closures, the ceremony won't be taking place in Tassie either.

The ''we're all in this together'' mentality quickly went out the window, and Love found herself at the centre of a twitter storm, being the victim of a pretty harsh twitter trolling.



Love wasn't having a bar of it, and instead taught the Twitter trolls a pretty great lesson in social media etiquette:





