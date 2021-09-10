Georgia Love Dropped From Major Role Amid Social Media Scandal

Chadstone Shopping Centre is the latest company to drop embattled TV star Georgia Love from duties as their ambassador.

It follows after Love landed in hot water after posting to Instagram a “racist video” showing a cat in a Chinese restaurant with the caption “Shop attendant or lunch?!”

But wait, it gets worse.

The watchdog Aussie Influencer Opinions picked up a post that Love made back in 2013 where she posted a similar joke about domestic pets and Asian restaurants.

Above: Georgia Love joke posted to Instagram in 2013.

Love captioned it at the time: 'Best.'

The ex-Bachelorette star deleted the video an hour after posting it, following up with an apology.

"Earlier I posted a video of a cat in a restaurant window. I meant for this to be a joke about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service time. I meant absolutely no insinuation about the type of animal nor the type of restaurant, but I see that my post did not come across like that and was offensive," it read.

"I sincerely apologise for the oversight and offence I have caused. Thank you to those who called me out. This is what we need to make sure we are all accountable and do better. Again, I apologise from the bottom of my heart for the offence caused," she added.

However, some feel it's a little late for an apology.

Masterchef judge Melissa Leong wrote to her Instagram Story on Wednesday: '"Casual racism from nice people is possibly the most betraying and insidious kind."

While feminist writer Clementine Ford commented on Instagram, "it confirms again how low Australia sets the bar for people to be given high-profile jobs in TV media, and just how insular they are allowed to be."

Love's post is also being investigated by Channel 7 who she works for as a reporter in Melbourne.

