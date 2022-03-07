George Ezra Chats About His New Single & Getting Adult Chickenpox!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by singing sensation, George Ezra, who told us all about his new single, Anyone For You, and what. itwas like getting adult chickenpox!

George just got over adult chickenpox and told us his itchiest place (hope you've eaten!), as well as finding out he's playing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Platinum Party at the Palace while mid-'pox'

He even told us a hilarious story about working at Splendour in the Grass!

Missed the chat? Here's what George Ezra had to say about new music, chickenpox & the Queen:

Don't forget to check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here!