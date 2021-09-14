George Calombaris Chats The Masked Singer, His Next TV Gig & Opens Up About Dark Times

This morning, the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed & Erin were joined by George Calombaris who was unveiled as the celebrity behind the Duster mask on The Masked Singer last night!

No one saw this coming, not the judges and not even his kids!

Erin asked about his dark times he's gone through and appearing on Channel 10 again.

Finally, we find out what's next for George!

Missed the chat? Here's what George had to say about The Masked Singer, his next TV gig and dark times:

