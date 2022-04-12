Geordie Shore Star Charlotte Crosby Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Jake Ankers!

The reality TV regular posted the news on her Instagram to her 7.7 million followers in a sweet video, showing the positive pregnancy test and telling her loved ones.

Charlotte captioned the video, "A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine 🥺🥺🥺 Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby 😭👶🏼"

Check out the adorable video here:

The pregnancy announcement comes just after the star recently revealed she might be engaged soon, with boyfriend Jake revealing his plans to propose.

We're so thrilled for Charlotte & Jake and can't wait to see this new chapter of their lives!

