Gem's Banger of the Week

Selena Gomez dropped her third studio album ‘Rare’ last week and it doesn’t disappoint. Each song has such a strong message, everything from her vocals, lyrics and production is perfect.

The album is full of so many amazing songs about relationships, heartbreak and self love. One of my favourites is definitely ‘Rare’ it’s such an empowering anthem all about self love and that you deserve love, and if someone doesn’t know how rare you are it’s their loss. This is definitely Selena’s strongest anthem up to date.