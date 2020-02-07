Gem's Banger of the Week: Nice to Meet Ya

Meghan Trainor dropped her third studio album ‘Treat Myself’ a few days ago. One of the singles on there - ‘Nice To Meet Ya.’ - features the one and only Nicki Minaj.

The catchy pop rnb banger is an empowering anthem and it’s great to see Nicki Minaj on an amazing pop song especially as we haven’t heard from these two queens in a while.

Meghan is showcasing her best work on this album opening up about self love, anxiety and relationships.

Hopefully there’s a tour on the way so we can hear these amazing songs live.

Catch the new single here: