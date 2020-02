British DJ, producer Joel Corry has dropped a summer anthem ‘Lonely.’ The song features vocals from emerging artist Harlee.

The song is so relatable. You know that person who wants to get back together and talk with you just because they’re feeling lonely? We’ve all been there.

The empowering dance pop song that will encourage you not to text him back.

Also how awesome is the video?

Check out the video for ‘Lonely’ here: