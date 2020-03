The artist we’ve been waiting patiently for new music from is back, aka Lady Gaga.

She dropped her single ‘Stupid Love’ from her up-coming sixth studio album and it’s a hit.

It reminds me of ‘Born This Way’ era mixed with ‘The Fame Monster,’ electro pop positive anthem, with catchy hooks and powerful vocals.

You can also check out my video about this goddess of pop here http://bit.ly/2Te8xlZ