Ava Max is constantly dropping amazing singles including her latest “Kings & Queens.”

The empowering anthem has catchy hooks, synths and an incredible guitar solo.

Ava collaborated with Cirkut who is behind her previous songs, Redone (Gaga) Maddison Love and Leland (Troye Sivan/Selena Gomez)

It’ll be on her debut album dropping sometime this year. We can’t wait for it.