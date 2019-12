Wisconsin raised now living in LA, 19 year old Carlie Hanson is an artist to watch. Her debut single ‘Only One’ made it on Taylor Swift’s apple playlist.

Carlie recently dropped her electro-pop single ‘Side Effects’ about when you’re not looking for love and end up falling for someone. That’s always the way right? It’s a song you’ll be bopping along to all weekend.

Carlie is currently in the country on tour with Lauv.

Watch the video below: