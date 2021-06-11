Geelong Football Club Stranded In Adelaide After Unforeseeable Flight Cancellation

A gutsy victory by Geelong on Thursday June 10, came with a bitter reward as the team got trapped in Adelaide for the night.

The Cats beat Port Adelaide in Thursday night’s match by 21 points, furthering their premiership credentials.

The original COVID safe plan would've seen the Cats heading straight home after the win.

However, they were forced to spend the night in Adelaide after the severe fog in the sky prevented their charter plane from leaving town.

When the team were asked about their sleeping arrangments, Geelong midfielder Paddy Dangerfield told us,

“We wanted to stay in the chambers because that’s the only way we could have had a few beers together last night. Unfortunately, we weren’t allowed back into those rooms, and ended up being ushered to the Ibis”.

Geelong Trapped In Adelaide Over Night:

“We are now waiting in our rooms to be escorted down to the bus, and then onto our beautiful chartered plane, which I think is one of the first ever planes built”, Dangerfield joked.

Port are now preparing harder than ever for their match against Gold Coast at Queensland’s Metricon Stadium on June 19.

