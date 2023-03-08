‘Gave Up Entirely’: Bindi Irwin Shares 10-Year Struggle With Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin has today revealed her decade-long battle with endometriosis.

In an Instagram post, Irwin opened up about her struggle with the disease that affects at least one in nine Australian girls and women.

“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help,” she said.

Irwin went on to say she had suffered from “insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea” for over 10 years, having undergone countless doctor visits, tests and scans.



“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.”

Endometriosis is a painful and progressive chronic condition that occurs when some of the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.



Some of the symptoms include abdominal pain, heavy periods, bleeding from the bladder, feeling bloated, tiredness, anxiety or depression related to the pain and infertility.

In her post, Irwin said that her life was being torn apart from the pain and upon receiving fresh medical advice, opted for surgery where 37 legions were removed.

"I'm on the road to recovery, and the gratitude I feel is overwhelming," she said.



She requested people to be gentle and avoid asking her, or any woman, about having more children whilst also encouraging others struggling with endometriosis to never give up.

Just last year Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed the birth of their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“Please be gentle and pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children,” she said.



“After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”

Speaking to the women who also are diagnosed with the condition she said: "Let this be your validation that your pain is real, and you deserve help. Keep searching for answers.”

