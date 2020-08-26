Gather The Troops, This Venue Is Dishing Up Unlimited Pizza For Just $20PP

It's official, Australia's largest (and possibly favourite) pubs will now be slinging bottomless wood-fired pizza!

Available from Monday to Thursday for the whole month of September, the legends at The Camfield are providing Perth peeps with a whopping two hours of unlimited pizza.

We're talking everything from a classic Margherita to Pepperoni to Hawaiian to even vegan cheese options and so much more!

And yes, we hope you turn up hungry because it is only $20 per person for bottomless pizza antics.

The best part?

You can choose from anything on the menu, but you do need to book a table or function for at least 10+ peeps and it's only on for a limited time...

So, we suggest you gather the troops and run, don't walk.

For more info, head here!

