Gas Leak From An Underwater Pipe In Mexico Creates A Seaside Inferno

A gas leak from an underwater pipeline has sparked a major circular blaze on the surface of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The pipeline that started the “eye of fire” was connected to Pemex oil company.





At around 5:15am on July 3, emergency services were called to the ocean fire.

It took about five hours to completely extinguish the fire.

While it is a little unclear what was actually burning about the water’s surface, no injuries were reported.



Pemex is still investigating the cause of the incident.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr