Gas Leak From An Underwater Pipe In Mexico Creates A Seaside Inferno

A gas leak from an underwater pipeline has sparked a major circular blaze on the surface of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The pipeline that started the “eye of fire” was connected to Pemex oil company.

At around 5:15am on July 3, emergency services were called to the ocean fire.

It took about five hours to completely extinguish the fire.

While it is a little unclear what was actually burning about the water’s surface, no injuries were reported.

Pemex is still investigating the cause of the incident.

7 July 2021

