Gary Oldman Talks Retirement

Whether you know him as The Dark Knight’s Commissioner Gordon, Harry Potter’s Sirius Black or the titular character in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one of Gary Oldman’s movies.

During a chat with Deadline about his latest role (Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+’s Slow Horses), the man of many faces has revealed he’s considering hanging his hat and calling it a day on the world of acting.

“When I worked on ‘Darkest Hour’, I had that makeup on 63 times and pretty much worked 54 days straight… I just turned 64 and, I think, perhaps my days of sitting in a makeup chair for hours and hours have to come to an end,” he told the publication.

(Oldman in Darkest Hour, for reference)

“I could see myself playing [Slow Horses’] Jackson for the next how many years… if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon,” he revealed.

Having starred in almost one-hundred films, we can’t say we blame the Hollywood heavy-weight for considering his next big step.

Catch our chat with one of the stars of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: