Gamers Rejoice, There's A Nostalgic Old-School Gaming Bar On Its Way

It's every video gamer's dream come true, an epic collision between hits and old school vibes in a retro gaming arcade.

The new gaming venue, Power Up Bar, is the sibling of the already iconic Sorcerer’s Bar.

And if they're anything like their sister bar, we can expect insanely detailed interior decor and bevies inspired by the gaming gods themselves from Mario to Sonic to Pacman and so much more!

The new venue is set to open in spring this year on Leigh Street and customers can expect a wide range of gaming-themed cocktails, as well as a variety of Japanese and local craft beers to match.

So, if you consider yourself a gaming guru or you just want to hit those nostalgic feels, mark your calendars cause this looks like one place you won't want to miss!

Until then, stay tuned on their socials here.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!



Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.