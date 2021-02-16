Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Have Welcomed Their First Baby!

Snow cute!

Article heading image for Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Have Welcomed Their First Baby!

HBO

It's official, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have had their first baby!

The couple first announced their big news with a stunning pregnancy shoot, and we now have word that the beautiful baby boy is now here!

According to E! Newsthe snow-tastic pair were seen with their newborn in London on February 16 with their rep also confirming the news that the couple welcomed a baby boy and they are "very very happy!"

Only real GoT fans will know that their onscreen romance was real and shall we say, a long time coming as Rose was Kit's (aka Jon Snow's) on and off again love interest throughout the show, they officially tied the knot in Scotland in 2018 after dating since 2012.

What a beautiful love story! We couldn't be happier for the new family of three, congratulations! 

16 February 2021

