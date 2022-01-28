Galentine's Gift Ideas For The Special Ladies In Your Life

Yeahhh the girls

Article heading image for Galentine's Gift Ideas For The Special Ladies In Your Life

Valentine's Day is around the corner, but if you're single or just want to spend it with your best gal pals, then why not organise some Galentine's gifts?!

We've hand-picked some glorious options to suit every friend in your girl gang, from a cocktail set to something comfy, we've got you!

Here's our Galentine's Gift Guide:
How We Love - Clementine Ford

Slide Slipper - Personalised

Mermaid Hair PRO Mini Waver

Self Love Bowl

24K Gold & Collagen Crystal Eye Mask

Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne NV

The Daily Edited Sunnyside Mini Jewellery Box

Lush Love Trip Gift

Brass Cocktail Gift Boxed 6 Piece Set

Glasshouse One Night In Rio Candle

Robert Gordon Market Basket

These Songs Aren't As Romantic As You Think

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

28 January 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Life
Galentines Day
Gift guide
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Life
Galentines Day
Gift guide
Hit Entertainment
Life
Galentines Day
Gift guide
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs