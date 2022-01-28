Galentine's Gift Ideas For The Special Ladies In Your Life
Yeahhh the girls
Valentine's Day is around the corner, but if you're single or just want to spend it with your best gal pals, then why not organise some Galentine's gifts?!
We've hand-picked some glorious options to suit every friend in your girl gang, from a cocktail set to something comfy, we've got you!
Here's our Galentine's Gift Guide:
How We Love - Clementine Ford
Slide Slipper - Personalised
Mermaid Hair PRO Mini Waver
Self Love Bowl
24K Gold & Collagen Crystal Eye Mask
Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne NV
The Daily Edited Sunnyside Mini Jewellery Box
Lush Love Trip Gift
Brass Cocktail Gift Boxed 6 Piece Set
Glasshouse One Night In Rio Candle
Robert Gordon Market Basket
