G7 Unleash A New Flurry Of Sanctions On Russia Ahead Of NATO Meeting

The United States and the EU, along with the G7 has imposed a new spate of economic sanctions on the Russia including Vladimir Putin’s daughters for suspected war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine.

Ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting on Thursday, the US said the Russian President’s daughters, Katerina and Maria, would be sanctioned “for being the adult children of Putin, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked”.

Katerina was described by the US as “a tech executive whose work supports the GoR [Russian government] and defence industry”, while Maria “leads state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin toward genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin”.

US President Joe Biden said sanctions imposed on Putin and his inner circle would “stifle Russia’s ability to grow for years to come”.

Meanwhile, NATO members from Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Georgia, and the European Union, as well as Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, will met in Brussels to address Putin’s “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”.

“Moscow is not giving up its ambitions in Ukraine. We now see a significant movement of troops away from Kyiv, to regroup, re-arm and resupply, and they shift their focus to the east,” Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting.

“Targeting and murdering civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice,” Stoltenberg added, following the brutal murder of Ukrainian civilians.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Marise Payne said Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown that global peace and security can never be taken for granted.

“The co-ordination that this meeting will strengthen and enable is core to the global response to Russia‘s unlawful, egregious and unprovoked action,” Senator Payne told reporters.

At the NATO meeting, Ms Payne will reaffirm Australia’s support for Ukraine, highlighting the 500 sanctions already placed by the federal government on Russian oligarchs and associates, along with the latest ban on the export of Australian luxury goods, including leather, lobsters and race horses to Russia.

