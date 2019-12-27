FYI: Rihanna's Record Label Just Dropped A Huge Spoiler About Her New Album

If you know anything about this musical beauty queen, you will also know the last time we heard anything new from Bad Girl Ri Ri was over a lifetime ago.

We bring you the jolly good news that her new album, R9 is coming. Quite possibly this weekend. Hopefully, before 2020 cause lord knows we need to start the year off right!

You might've seen Rihanna's teaser a few days ago which had us all slightly overwhelmed but mostly frustrated, it read, "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it"

But now there is more.

Rihanna's record label, Def Jam Recording has posted a cryptic Illuminati-vibe image on Twitter, alongside a diamond emoji.

This is too much of a coincidence, we have already pleaded on our knees Ri Ri, what more do you want from us?

Just give us the damn album! SMH.

